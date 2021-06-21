Public Meeting 2
I-345 Feasibility Study Public Meeting 2 Materials
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
CSJ: 0092-14-094
The public will have two ways to view materials and offer comments: Online and In-Person. Materials presented on the project website will be identical to materials presented at the in-person option.
Note: This is not a live event. The materials can be viewed at your convenience:
Where:
The virtual public meeting will be posted to www.345study.com
When:
The virtual public meeting materials will be posted on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 beginning at 3 PM and will be available through Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:59 PM. All comments must be received on or before Thursday, July 22.
In-Person Option:
Additionally, TxDOT is providing two in-person options for individuals who would like to participate in person instead of online. In-person attendees will be able to view the same presentation delivered in the online public meeting which will be playing on a screen, review project materials, ask questions of TxDOT staff and/or consultants from a socially distanced approach, and leave written comments. The in- person options will be both be held on Tuesday, June 22. (bold) Attendance at the in-person option will be by appointment only.
Individuals wishing to attend the in-person option must sign up or call (833) 933-0432 and leave a message and a staff member will return your call to schedule your appointment. In recognition of COVID-19, enhanced safety measures will be applied at the in-person option, including a requirement to have an appointment and follow social distancing practices, and the wearing of a face mask. If anyone arrives without an appointment, they may be asked to wait outside to ensure that appropriate occupancy within the meeting room is maintained.
The in-person meeting dates, times and locations are listed below:
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
3 - 7 p.m.
The Shed at Dallas Farmers Market
1010 S. Pearl Expressway
Dallas, Texas 75021
Served by DART bus route 035
Please note, this is a covered outdoor venue.
Free parking is available in both the basement and first level of the Harvest Lofts parking garage located off S. Harwood Street.
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
4 - 8 p.m.
St. Philip’s School and Community Center
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
Dallas, Texas 75215
Served by DART bus route 002
Please note, this is an indoor venue.
There is limited parking in front of the school. Additional parking is available at the parking lots located across Pennsylvania Ave.
Purpose:
TxDOT is facilitating a feasibility study of I-345. This study is just the beginning of a process that will help TxDOT determine the best way to address the needs of the roadway and the traveling public as they plan for current and future development. The purpose of the I-345 feasibility study is to develop and analyze conceptual alternatives for I-345. Attendees will be able to learn about the study process and provide input on the future of I-345.
Description:
Special Accommodations:
The virtual public meeting will be conducted in English. If you need an interpreter or document translator because English is not your primary language or you have difficulty communicating effectively in English, one will be provided to you. If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. If you need interpretation or translation services or you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the virtual public meeting, please contact the TxDOT Public Information Office at (214) 320-4483 no later than 4 PM on June 17, 2021. Please be aware that advance notice is required as some services and accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange.
MOU NEPA Assignment:
The environmental review, consultation and other actions required by applicable federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been carried-out by TxDOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated Dec. 9, 2019, and executed by the Federal Highway Administration and TxDOT.
Contact:
TxDOT Dallas District
Public Information Office
(214) 320-4480
Project Description
Interstate 345 (I-345) is located on the east side of Downtown Dallas and carries traffic between I-30, US 75/I-45 and Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Spur 366). More than 180,000 vehicles use the 1.4-mile roadway every day.
The Texas Department of Transportation is facilitating a feasibility study of I-345. This study is just the beginning of a thoughtful process that will help TxDOT determine the best way to address the needs of the roadway and the traveling public as they plan for current and future development.
The feasibility study team will use a four-phase approach that will:
The study team will collect, review and evaluate traffic counts and patterns; safety data; signal timing; current plans for committed transportation improvements in the study area; potential impacts to the local street grid and existing transportation infrastructure; and pedestrian, bicyclist, transit and freight activity data. Traffic data will be one of the major components of the study and will include traffic counts, trip origin and destination information. The team will also identify potential environmental constraints that would be taken into consideration during the feasibility study and that may need to be addressed during the environmental phase of the project.
This study will also take into consideration ideas generated through the Dallas CityMAP process and previous studies. Dallas CityMAP examined the major interstates surrounding and entering downtown Dallas and how they could best integrate with the future vision of the city.
TxDOT will work closely with the City of Dallas, Dallas County, the North Central Texas Council of Governments and other agencies and stakeholders (residents, businesses, property owners, elected and public officials, neighborhood associations, etc.) during the study process to work towards finding solutions for I-345.
Schedule and funding have not been identified for this project. Projects must go through a multi-year feasibility and environmental review process. If any changes are proposed for the roadway, they will need to be placed in the region’s current mobility plan, accounted for in local transportation plans and funding identified.
Public Involvement
Effective public involvement provides opportunities for the public to provide input into TxDOT’s decision-making processes. Initially, public meetings will be held in December 2019 to provide the public with preliminary information about the project and to ask for feedback, including the identification of environmental constraints and/or issues that need to be addressed during the environmental analysis.
Downloads from the I-345 Feasibility Study public meetings held Dec. 2, 3 and 5, 2019:
Meeting Materials
OO92-14-094 I-345 Flyover - Video
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal Environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by TxDOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) dated December 16, 2014, and executed by Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and TxDOT.
Newsletter
Contact Us
Travis Campbell, P.E.
TxDOT Dallas District
4777 E. Highway 80
Mesquite, Texas 75150
214-320-6100
345study@txdot.gov
Copyright 2021
•
Texas Department of Transportation
•
All Rights Reserved
•
Disclaimer
•
Privacy & Security Policy
•
Accessibility
125 East 11th Street • Austin, Texas 78701