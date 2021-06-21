I-345 Feasibility Study

Project Description

Interstate 345 (I-345) is located on the east side of Downtown Dallas and carries traffic between I-30, US 75/I-45 and Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Spur 366). More than 180,000 vehicles use the 1.4-mile roadway every day.

The Texas Department of Transportation is facilitating a feasibility study of I-345. This study is just the beginning of a thoughtful process that will help TxDOT determine the best way to address the needs of the roadway and the traveling public as they plan for current and future development.

The feasibility study team will use a four-phase approach that will:

Define the project approach;

Develop and screen concepts;

Refine reasonable alternatives; and

Deliver collaborative and defendable study results.

The study team will collect, review and evaluate traffic counts and patterns; safety data; signal timing; current plans for committed transportation improvements in the study area; potential impacts to the local street grid and existing transportation infrastructure; and pedestrian, bicyclist, transit and freight activity data. Traffic data will be one of the major components of the study and will include traffic counts, trip origin and destination information. The team will also identify potential environmental constraints that would be taken into consideration during the feasibility study and that may need to be addressed during the environmental phase of the project.

This study will also take into consideration ideas generated through the Dallas CityMAP process and previous studies. Dallas CityMAP examined the major interstates surrounding and entering downtown Dallas and how they could best integrate with the future vision of the city.

TxDOT will work closely with the City of Dallas, Dallas County, the North Central Texas Council of Governments and other agencies and stakeholders (residents, businesses, property owners, elected and public officials, neighborhood associations, etc.) during the study process to work towards finding solutions for I-345.

Schedule and funding have not been identified for this project. Projects must go through a multi-year feasibility and environmental review process. If any changes are proposed for the roadway, they will need to be placed in the region’s current mobility plan, accounted for in local transportation plans and funding identified.

Public Involvement

Effective public involvement provides opportunities for the public to provide input into TxDOT’s decision-making processes. Initially, public meetings will be held in December 2019 to provide the public with preliminary information about the project and to ask for feedback, including the identification of environmental constraints and/or issues that need to be addressed during the environmental analysis.

Downloads from the I-345 Feasibility Study public meetings held Dec. 2, 3 and 5, 2019:

Meeting Materials

OO92-14-094 I-345 Flyover - Video

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal Environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by TxDOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) dated December 16, 2014, and executed by Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and TxDOT.

Newsletter

Contact Us

Travis Campbell, P.E.

TxDOT Dallas District

4777 E. Highway 80

Mesquite, Texas 75150

214-320-6100

345study@txdot.gov