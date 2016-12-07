Winter weather creates unpredictable and dangerous driving conditions. TxDOT strongly advises you to stay off the roads. But if you must drive, please use extreme caution.

Information on road conditions in the state is available at DriveTexas™. Travel planning and other tips are available in the TxDOT Safety Guide for Winter Travel.

Driving Tips

Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.





Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.

Watch carefully for snow removal equipment and stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.