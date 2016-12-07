A - Z Site Index | Contact Us | Español

 

Winter Travel

  1. Home
  2. Inside TxDOT
  3. Media Center
  4. Public Service Announcements
  5. Weather

For Emergencies Call 911. For Road Side Assistance Call (800) 525-5555. For Current Road Conditions Call (800) 452-9292 Winter weather creates unpredictable and dangerous driving conditions. TxDOT strongly advises you to stay off the roads. But if you must drive, please use extreme caution.

Information on road conditions in the state is available at DriveTexas™. Travel planning and other tips are available in the TxDOT Safety Guide for Winter Travel.

Driving Tips

  • Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.

  • Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.
  • Watch carefully for snow removal equipment and stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows.
  • Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.
  • If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle.

TxDOT on Social Media

Contact Us

TxDOT Media Relations
MediaRelations@txdot.gov
(512) 463-8700

Department of Public Safety

Media Center

 

  • Enlarge Font
  • Reduce Font
  • Email

 

Inside TxDOT
Connect With Us
What We Do
Contact Us

Copyright 2018  •  Texas Department of Transportation  •  All Rights Reserved  •  Disclaimer  •  Privacy & Security Policy  •  Accessibility
125 East 11th Street  •  Austin, Texas 78701